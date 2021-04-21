Sony accidentally reveals PlayStation Plus Video Pass

You're watching Advertisements

Earlier today, Sony accidentally posted a new service on the official Polish website. It is called PlayStation Plus Video Pass and is described as a "a new benefit" for PlayStation Plus subscribers and will run until April 22, 2022. As we assume this is intended to be a one year deal, it should be revealed later today or tomorrow at the very latest.

Confirmed Sony movies that will be included in this deal is Bloodshot, Venom and Zombieland: Double Tap. We assume this could be some kind of replacement for the movie section on PlayStation Store, which closes in August, and it could also possibly be the answer to Xbox Game Pass that has been mentioned by Sony representatives.

Thanks, VGC.