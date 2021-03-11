Sony: 63% of full games sold 2020 was digital download

You're watching Advertisements

It is no secret that digital game sales is taking over, while physical is shrinking. And this seems to be happening faster and faster. Sony has now revealed that almost two out of three of their sold full games were digital downloads during 2020. This is an absolutely whopping increase compared to fiscal 2018 with 43% and fiscal 2019 with 55%, and shows how fast this is happening right now.

It is widely believed that this was accelerated even further last year as people stayed at home more because of the corona-pandemic, but as the numbers show, this transformation has been happening for quite some time now. Considering that PlayStation 5 Digital Edition and Xbox Series S doesn't even have a disc tray, we assume these numbers will rise fast even further in the near future.

As it is expensive to manufacture discs, we assume we aren't too far away from a situation where even some AAA titles might not get disc releases anymore. Do you prefer your games as physical or as digital downloads?

