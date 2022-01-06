Sony 2022 Bravia XR OLED features a QD OLED panel

HQ

Amongst the many things Sony revealed at CES 2022 was the new A95K, a device that uses a QD OLED display - in Sony terms, New OLED - which has an extra layer with red and green Emissive layers, and a transmissive layer that lets the blue light shine thru. This is controlled by the Cognitive Processor XR (which actually was introduced last year as Sony's new image processor) and its XR Triluminos Max colour processing, and is combined with a contrast processing that, to no surprise, is called XR OLED Contrast Pro. This will in theory prevent bright images from becoming increasingly white, while enabling deeper red and green shifts.

The XR processor is not only used in the QD OLED A95K models, but also the traditional A90K and A80k OLED models, the X90K Full Array LED models and the Z9K (the only 8K model) and X95K MiniLED models. And please Sony, consider renaming your models since you have four different panel types at the same time, all with almost identical names.