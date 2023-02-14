Sons of the Forest PC requirements revealed

HQ

A lot of new releases nowadays are requiring beastly PCs to run on Ultra settings and get 60fps. Sons of the Forest, however, has recently revealed the PC specs you'll need to play the game when it launches on the 23rd of February, and they don't seem too demanding.

The minimum requirements for Sons of the Forest ask for an Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 3300X, 12GB of RAM, and either an Nvidia GeForce 1060 3GB or AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB.

For the recommended settings, you will need a more powerful rig, but again we're not seeing the most expensive parts needed. For a processor, Sons of the Forest asks for an Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X. You'll also need 16GB of RAM for these increased settings and either an Nvidia GeForce 1080Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT.

For either setting, you'll need 20GB of SSD or HDD space as well, though the former is preferred. While these specs still might not be playable for some, they are a lot less demanding than some other titles we've seen released recently.

What do you think of these specs? Are you excited for Sons of the Forest?