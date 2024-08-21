Sonos will not relaunch their old app even though the new one is getting tons of hate

HQ

There has been talks regarding whether Sonos will return to its old app after the fiasco with the new app launched earlier this year, or not, but now CEO Patrick Spence has said that a relaunch of the old app is practically impossible. On Reddit, Spence explained that after much testing, the company concluded that the problems would only get worse if Sonos relaunched the S2 app. Spence wrote that it is a big disappointment.

The reason behind this is that the Sonos ecosystem does not only consist of an app on your phone or tablet anymore, but also the software in the speakers and cloud services. That software has now been updated to the point that the S2-app would now be less reliable and stable than before, hence the impossibility to relaunh the more popular version of the Sonos app. CEO Patrick Spence said:

"The trick of course is that Sonos is not just the mobile app, but software that runs on your speakers and in the cloud too. In the months since the new mobile app launched we've been updating the software that runs on our speakers and in the cloud to the point where today S2 is less reliable & less stable then what you remember. After doing extensive testing we've reluctantly concluded that re-releasing S2 would make the problems worse, not better. I'm sure this is disappointing. It was disappointing to me."

