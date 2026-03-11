Sonos returns to its roots with Sonos Play and Era 100 SL

HQ

The new Sonos Play remains the more versatile of the product portfolio. It's intended for multiroom as well as stereo use in case you have more than one, can be used wirelessly with 24 hours of battery life, placed permanently in a charging base as it doesn't use a power cable. It sports an IP67 waterproof rating, and even comes with a built-in powerbank as the battery of 35Wh is more than enough to drive the three Class-H amplifiers. The battery is also replaceable, extending the lifetime of the product significantly.

It has two tweeters, a midwoofer, and a microphone array that works in tandem with the Trueplay software to optimise the speaker for the room it plays in, including echo cancellation. While it's intended to be used with Wi-Fi, multiple speakers can also be used with Bluetooth, as the 5.3 standard supports up to four Play or Move 2 units. It's priced at $200.

For those that prefer an easier and cheaper way in to Sonos while still having nice modern features such as voice control, the Era 100 SL features most of the same hardware, plus adjustable EQ and Trueplay software, and it is priced at $189.

Sonos