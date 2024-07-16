Sonos presents its headphones competitor with the Ace

HQ

As part of our Quick Look video series, we're now turning our attention to Sonos' attempt at cracking the headphones space wide open. Known as the Ace, this pricey peripheral uses lossless streaming, spatial audio, dynamic head tracking, and Active Noise Cancellation to deliver a premium audio experience.

With a 30-hour battery life to push to the limit, multiple colour options, Bluetooth and wired connectivity, and more, you can learn about the Sonos Ace and how it stacks up to the competition by checking out the latest episode of Quick Look below.