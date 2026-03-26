It's been just under five years now, but back then I didn't doubt for a second that Sonos' little Roam speaker was a technological stroke of genius. The whole concept of having a reliable Wi-Fi-based home speaker that could be taken on-the-go with a flick of a switch, complete with the appropriate IP certification, and suddenly act as a portable Bluetooth speaker too.

I stand by that to this day, of course, but Sonos turned out to have only a passing interest in continuing the Roam line, and in the years since, there has been a dearth of this unique combination of features in particular - until now.

This is the Sonos Play, and just like the Roam, it's a relatively small Wi-Fi-based home speaker that you place on the included charging plate and then set up via the Sonos app just as if it were an Era 100, but which is always ready with a 100% charge when you suddenly need to head to the beach, or really just want some sound out in the garden. As a concept, it's just as sharp as ever, and that takes us a long way towards an overall positive impression.

Okay, so we're talking about a relatively small speaker weighing 1.3 kilos. You don't really notice that, and I would certainly argue that this is genuinely both a lightweight and handy speaker for any outing. It also has an IP67 rating, so it can not only withstand a downpour, but in principle can also be submerged completely in water. This certification is available despite the fact that the entire front is covered by the same perforated aluminium grille, which still collects every speck of dust in the room; however, there is a lovely soft-touch rubber surface on the back and the bottom.

This is an ad:

Inside, we find three Class H digital amplifiers, two angled tweeters and a single mid-woofer. Now, this isn't exactly in direct competition with your average Google smart speaker, and it does cost a fair bit more, but there is also, fortunately for Sonos, a world of difference. We set it up at home with automatic Trueplay, but found the result - whether it's Jungle's new single, Laura Mish's more delicate string arrangements, or the dreadful children's music my two boys insist on playing from morning till night - quite magical. This really is an Era 100, only one you can take with you wherever you go.

And when you do, Sonos claims it lasts 24 hours on a single charge (technically it's 35Wh), a claim I can broadly confirm, as a whole afternoon at a playground with some friends drained 18%. As mentioned, the wireless dock is in the box, so it was as simple as placing it there, and a few days later you've got a fully charged Bluetooth speaker ready for your next outing.

The switch from Wi-Fi to Bluetooth happens completely automatically, and if you need to charge it but don't have the dock, it charges via standard USB-C. There's even room for an AUX input.

This is an ad:

And then there are all the usual Sonos features, such as the revamped and redesigned app interface, which really brings together streaming services and usage patterns in a clever way, to the broad support for Apple AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, and Google Home functionality; it all works so efficiently precisely because Sonos has had so many years to refine these systems.

And that also means we now end where our 2021 Roam review began. The Sonos Play isn't exactly cheap - perhaps it's a little too expensive - but in terms of technical sophistication, versatility, build quality, and everything else that goes with it, the Play is a welcome return to a part of Sonos' line-up that has been sorely missed.