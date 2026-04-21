Sonos Era 100 SL

Like various smartphone manufacturers, Sonos has on several occasions released cheaper versions of its existing products with a view to expanding its range to appeal to different price points.

The latest addition to the range is called the Era 100 SL, and it's exactly what the name suggests: an SL version of the existing Era 100. Broadly speaking, this means that here you are 'simply' buying an Era 100 that lacks the microphones used in the standard speaker to summon a voice assistant, or for Sonos' Auto Trueplay feature, which uses those very microphones to actively calibrate the soundstage.

There is a small issue that we might as well get out of the way first. The price is a bit odd in this respect, as the Era 100 SL has arrived at an introductory price of £170, just a little cheaper than the Era 100. You don't sacrifice much between the two models here, but conversely, it isn't much cheaper. In fact, the difference is so little that you might as well say: "Why not include the microphones - you don't know if you'll need them down the line?"

That said, the Era 100 SL is cheaper , and just how much the reduced saving matters is ultimately down to the individual. The good thing is simply that if you know the microphones don't interest you, then it's an easy buying decision.

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This speaker is, after all, still brilliant. The setup consists of three Class-D amplifiers, two angled tweeters, and a mid-woofer that is 25% larger than the old Sonos One. These are encased in the same perforated grille in either matte black or white and both look classy. It weighs two kilos, is relatively compact at 18 centimetres tall, and will undoubtedly fit in just about anywhere. It features Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, and AirPlay 2 support, and naturally, its integration into Sonos' well-functioning app ecosystem is seamless.

Everything from playback quality to reliability, and the functionality via the app is impressive, and stems entirely from Sonos's stubbornness, insisting on keeping the speakers within their own software ecosystem has borne fruit, and using the Sonos app is now decidedly brilliant.

It is, however, nice to see Bluetooth connectivity here, and support for, say, Spotify Connect or simply AirPlay, which makes the Era 100 SL instantly accessible. Still, the aforementioned reliability is the main draw. Wi-Fi speakers tend to be... well, 'flimsy'. Suddenly they stop working, or suddenly they just don't respond when you really need them to. But that's not the case here, as in my view, Sonos just always works, and that's worth the money.

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The Era 100 SL is a bit caught between two design choices. Perhaps Sonos should have removed a few features so they could offer a speaker for a little less, as the current saving seems rather minimal. But on the other hand, this really is a brilliant little speaker, and we haven't missed the microphones during the test period.