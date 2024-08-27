Soniqs are the Esports World Cup PUBG: Battlegrounds victors

HQ

One of the final tournaments being held at the Esports World Cup was the PUBG: Battlegrounds event that brought together 24 of the best teams from around the world to compete in intense action for a slice of a $2 million prize pool.

That event came to an end over the weekend, where Soniqs managed to come out on top, just ahead of Petrichor Road, following an impressive finals performance where the team won three of the 12 rounds and finished second in a further two, thus seeing them net 113 points, which was enough to put them ahead of the runner up at 109.

This result is seeing Soniqs heading home with $700,000 in prize money, with the $50,000 MVP bonus actually going to the fourth-placing TSM's Pedro "sparkingg" Ribeiro.

The question now is whether Soniqs can continue this winning streak and also prove to be the one to beat at the PUBG Global Championship in December in Kuala Lumpur.