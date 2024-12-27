Sonic's 2019 redesign didn't derail the film's success

HQ

When the first Sonic the Hedgehog trailer dropped in 2019, fans weren't shy about expressing their dislike for the blue speedster's uncanny, unsettling look. The backlash was swift and intense, prompting a major redesign before the film's release. However, despite the fan uproar, it turns out the redesign didn't affect the movie as much as one might think. In an interview with Collider, writers Josh Miller and Pat Casey explained that the core of the story stayed intact, with no reshoots needed. The only significant change involved tweaking the beginning to accommodate Sonic's new design.

Interestingly, the extended timeline granted by the release delay actually worked in the filmmakers' favor. While the film was given more time for re-rendering the character, it also allowed for further refinements to the script. Miller and Casey emphasized that the changes made would have likely occurred regardless of the delay, demonstrating the impact of creative collaboration. The result was a film that stayed true to its original vision, despite the external pressures.

Looking back, the first Sonic movie defied expectations, earning rave reviews from audiences, even if critics were more divided. The second film built upon this success, and with Sonic the Hedgehog 3 now in theaters, it continues to capture the imaginations of viewers worldwide.

