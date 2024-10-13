Sonic X Shadows has leaked - two weeks prior to release

HQ

Sonic X Shadows Generations is highly anticipated—partly because it's a remake of the fan-favorite Sonic Generations, but also because it features an entirely new campaign with Shadow the Hedgehog, voiced by none other than Keanu Reeves, giving life to the darker, moodier hedgehog.

However, just two weeks before release, the Switch version of the game has already surfaced online. If you're looking forward to the game, be cautious about running into spoilers in the form of videos, tweets, and forum posts. Much of the leaked content includes things you'd rather not see before you're holding that controller in your hands. This includes maps and newly recorded cutscenes with fresh dialogue and plot points.

It's disappointing for Sega and unfortunate for gamers eager to get their hands on the game without being exposed to its content before the official release.