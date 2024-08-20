Sonic X Shadow Generations to get a glorious Collector's Edition

HQ

Later this fall, Sonic fans can enjoy the all-new adventure Shadow Generations, which as the name suggests, stars Shadow as the main protagonist. But Sonic Team has done something original with the game, having the story run in tandem with 2011's Sonic Generations. Both games are part of an edition called Sonic X Shadow Generations, with Sonic Generations also being revamped to feel modern.

As befits a Sonic game, there will also be a collector's edition, produced in collaboration with Limited Run Games. Via Threads, the package is now presented, which includes a statuette we suspect will make many of you do spontaneous somersaults of joy. For $249.99 you get:

• Physical Launch Edition of Sonic X Shadow Generations

- Full Game

- Reversible Cover

- Legacy Skin for Modern Sonic (Pre-order Bonus)

- Gerald Robotnik's Journal - A 28-page logbook chronicling Gerald's innermost thoughts and drawings while he create Shadow the Hedgehog and the Ark Space Station

• The Art of Sonic x Shadow Generations Art Book

• Official Soundtrack

• Sonic & Shadow Dreamcast Statue

• Commemorative Dreamcast Jewel Case

• SteelBook

• Chao Figurines

• Sonic, Shadow, & Classic Sonic Shoes Keychain

• Individually Numbered Certificate of Authenticity

Check out this sweet package below. Makes your mouth water, doesn't it? If you want to order your copy, you can do so at this link (available for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox). The package will be shipped shortly after the game premieres on October 25.