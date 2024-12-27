Sonic X Shadow Generations' soundtrack released for Spotify and other streaming services

HQ

Just over two months ago, Sonic X Shadow Generations was released, offering both a heavily upgraded version of the classic title Sonic Generations and a brand new venture with Shadow. Since it is a double adventure, there is of course a lot of music included in an often acclaimed soundtrack.

Now, it has been announced via Sonic the Hedgehog's official Threads account that the full soundtrack from the game has been made available on popular music services, of course including Spotify. In total, there are 52 songs with a playing time of over two hours - and before you even ask, yes, Escape from the City is included (as well as several other classics that will delight Sonic fans).

