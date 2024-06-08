Sonic X Shadow Generations launches in October

Dansk
Gotta go fast! Sonic X Shadow Generations is on its way and now we know exactly when the new version of Sonic Generations will be released.
It's October 25th for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Game Store. The remaster will feature new Shadow the Hedgehog content and offers two different adventures according to the trailer shown during Summer Game Fest. You can check it out below.