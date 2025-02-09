English
Sonic X Shadow Generations

Sonic X Shadow Generations has sold over two million copies.

The worlds fastest hedgehog and his friends rocks on.

HQ

Sega has announced that Sonic X Shadow Generations has sold over two million copies since its launch on October 25 last year. The game, an updated version of Sonic Generations, performed well right from day one, selling one million copies in less than 24 hours.

In addition to the game, Sega has released a three-episode animated prologue, Sonic X Shadow Generations: Dark Beginnings, as well as downloadable content based on the movie Sonic the Hedgehog 3, where Keanu Reeves, as expected, reprises his role as Shadow.

A well-deserved success, and of course, we're excited to see what's next for Sonic and his friends.

Have you played Sonic X Shadow Generations?

Sonic X Shadow Generations

0
