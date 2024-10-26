Sonic X Shadow Generations has sold over a million copies

HQ

The world's fastest hedgehog, together with his dark and edgy counterpart, has had a flying start. Sonic X Shadow Generations has already sold over a million copies. The game is, as you may know, a remake of Sonic Generations with new, exclusive Shadow content—something that has clearly made fans of the series jump at the chance to get their hands on it like hungry fish.

"Sonic X Shadow Generations is a title that combines two games: Sonic Generations, where players can enjoy speed-running various stages with Classic Sonic and Modern Sonic, enhanced with new elements, and Shadow Generations, a completely new game featuring the dark hero Shadow racing through dynamic environments"

The game, which was released earlier today on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC, received a positive review from us here at Gamereactor, which you can read here.

Have you picked up Sonic X Shadow Generations, and what are your thoughts on the game?