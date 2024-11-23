Sonic X Shadow Generations has already sold over 1.5 million units

HQ

Despite being the only candidate to seriously rival Mario as a platforming mascot, Sonic the Hedgehog has endured two really tough decades since the Dreamcast went under. Game after game has often been mediocre at best and Sonic Team has tried all sorts of concepts to see if anything works.

It wasn't until Sonic Mania in 2017 that things started to turn around for him, and after the extremely popular first feature film premiered in 2020, things really took off. Today, Sonic is immensely popular again and with that, Sonic Team's and Sega's confidence has grown, and they are once again making great games.

This has resulted in million-sellers like Team Sonic Racing, the Sonic Origins collection, Sonic Frontiers and Sonic Superstars - and last month it was revealed that we can add his latest release to the list as well. And since then, things have kept rolling. Via Facebook, Sega reveals that Sonic X Shadow Generations har now sold 1.5 million copies in its first month on the market.

We liked Sonic X Shadow Generations (read our review here) and of course it's great that Sonic after so long has found his groove again. With Christmas just around the corner and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 opening in theaters, we expect it's only a matter of time before more milestones are reached for the game.