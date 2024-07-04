Sonic X Shadow Generations has a secret fourth playable character

HQ

Late this year, it's premiere for Sonic X Shadow Generations, which is a remaster of classic Sonic Generations complete with new Shadows content. In the adventure, we can choose between the new or classic Sonic as usual, but even in the Shadow part, there seems to be an alternative character - only we don't know who it will be.

Shadow doesn't have a classic version of himself in the same way, and on the game's official website he's shown alongside a blank box accompanied by the text: "Coming soon". And that opens the door to speculation, some fairly safe bets are Blaze the Cat, Rouge the Bat and Metal Sonic.

Who do you think and hope we get as an alternative to Shadow in Sonic X Shadow Generations?