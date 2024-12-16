English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Sonic X Shadow Generations

Sonic X Shadow Generations fleshed out with a new Sonic the Hedgehog 3 expansion

Ahead of the third Sonic movie, a new level and mini story has been added.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Sonic X Shadow Generations has been a huge success for Sega, offering plenty of Sonic action for fans with both a remastered Sonic Generations as well as a brand new adventure starring Shadow the Hedgehog.

If you're just about done with the adventure and want more of the fun, a pretty good sized DLC pack has now been released called Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Movie Pack. As the name suggests, it is extra content based on the upcoming movie Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which premieres in the next few days.

The pack includes a new level and mini-story set in the Tokyo district of Shibuya, and Shadow is played here - just like in the movie - by Keanu Reeves himself. Check out the trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Movie Pack below, and you can download it today if you want to play.

HQ
Sonic X Shadow Generations

Related texts

0
Sonic X Shadow GenerationsScore

Sonic X Shadow Generations
REVIEW. Written by Claus Larsen

It started out as a simple remaster, but has become a little more than that. SEGA is trying to build on the success of Frontiers, but has it succeeded?



Loading next content