Sonic X Shadow Generations fleshed out with a new Sonic the Hedgehog 3 expansion

Sonic X Shadow Generations has been a huge success for Sega, offering plenty of Sonic action for fans with both a remastered Sonic Generations as well as a brand new adventure starring Shadow the Hedgehog.

If you're just about done with the adventure and want more of the fun, a pretty good sized DLC pack has now been released called Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Movie Pack. As the name suggests, it is extra content based on the upcoming movie Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which premieres in the next few days.

The pack includes a new level and mini-story set in the Tokyo district of Shibuya, and Shadow is played here - just like in the movie - by Keanu Reeves himself. Check out the trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Movie Pack below, and you can download it today if you want to play.