Sonic X Shadow Generations confirmed as launch title for Switch 2

Three weeks ago we reported that Sega had announced Sonic X Shadow Generations for Switch 2. This is basically a collection of both a remastered Sonic Generations and a brand new adventure starring Shadow the Hedgehog, which has been a huge success and has long since passed two million copies sold.

At the time we didn't know when it would be released, but suspected it wouldn't be at the Switch 2 premiere as Sega has already confirmed both Yakuza 0 Director's Cut and Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S as launch titles. But... we were pleasantly wrong and Sega now confirms that Sonic X Shadow Generations will be available for purchase for Switch 2 on June 5, meaning that anyone who was planning to inaugurate their console with a meaty 3D platforming adventure starring a video game mascot can do just that.