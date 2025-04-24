English
Sonic X Shadow Generations

Sonic X Shadow Generations confirmed as launch title for Switch 2

Anyone hungry for a classic platforming adventure starring a beloved mascot for their new Nintendo console has had their prayers answered.

Three weeks ago we reported that Sega had announced Sonic X Shadow Generations for Switch 2. This is basically a collection of both a remastered Sonic Generations and a brand new adventure starring Shadow the Hedgehog, which has been a huge success and has long since passed two million copies sold.

At the time we didn't know when it would be released, but suspected it wouldn't be at the Switch 2 premiere as Sega has already confirmed both Yakuza 0 Director's Cut and Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S as launch titles. But... we were pleasantly wrong and Sega now confirms that Sonic X Shadow Generations will be available for purchase for Switch 2 on June 5, meaning that anyone who was planning to inaugurate their console with a meaty 3D platforming adventure starring a video game mascot can do just that.

Sonic X Shadow Generations

