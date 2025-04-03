Sonic X Shadow Generations announced for Switch 2

HQ

There was an era when Mario and Sonic were polar opposites. Mario was the slow, friendly, trusting and slightly awkward plumber in the Mushroom Kingdom, while Sonic was the fast, feisty, brash and cool hedgehog in the Green Hill Zone. And above all, they were the mascots of Nintendo and Sega.

But... that was then, and since the Dreamcast was wrapped up, Mario and Sonic have been best friends and even shared a few games together. So it's fitting that Sega now announces that last year's hit Sonic X Shadow Generations is coming to Switch 2 as well.

We don't get any more details than that, but Sega is investing heavily in the new format and as we previously reported, Yakuza 0 Director's Cut is already announced for Nintendo's new console and we can also look forward to Raidou Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army, Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S and Two Point Museum.