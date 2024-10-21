HQ

I love Sonic, and over the past few years I've reviewed pretty much everything Sonic related here on Gamereactor. But one of the best Sonic games released in the last decade, Sonic Generations, I haven't actually had the pleasure of playing - until now. With access to Sonic X Shadow Generations, a collection of the best Sonic has to offer, that has changed. So let's take a look at this tribute to Sonic's greatest hits that I've had the pleasure of playing on PlayStation 5.

Basically, there are two games in Sonic X Shadow Generations. The first is the familiar Sonic Generations, a huge package in its own right, but you also get an entire campaign with Shadow the Hedgehog, which offers a significantly different experience. Although Shadow's campaign is different, it has the same DNA as Sonic, making it all a unified package. However, let's start with Sonic Generations.

Sonic Generations combines some of the best levels from the entire history of the Sonic universe, both in 2D format as classic Sonic and in 3D format as the more modern version of the character's many escapades that we got to know in the Dreamcast era. Here we get some of the most iconic levels, and as in almost all Sonic games, we start with the legendary Green Hill Zone. I bet we can all hum the music from that track if we put our minds to it, and it's a testament to its staying power that it still feels great to move through. In the game, both the 2D and 3D versions of Sonic are thrown back in time by an unknown black ghostly figure, forcing both to replay the most iconic levels. Along the way, you'll also be joined by classic Sonic characters like Tails and Knuckles. After completing each level as both 2D and 3D Sonic, you can complete challenges built into the levels to earn keys to unlock a boss fight against Dr Robotnik. Once he is defeated, you unlock three brand new levels. This gives the game a huge amount of content, and with Shadow's campaign included, you can easily reach 15-20 hours of playtime. That's not a small amount for a platformer, I'm just saying.

In addition, there are plenty of little mini-games to get stuck into, which just adds to the entertainment. I was personally captivated by the pinball game where, in true Sonic Spinball style, you have to guide Sonic around a giant pinball machine with multiple levels and lots of activities. It's pure nostalgia for dedicated fans. The story in Sonic Generations may not be Shakespeare, but it ties the levels together well and delivers some entertaining little moments that can make you smile. Unlike Frontiers, there is clearly no attempt to create a narrative connective tissue here, the story is just there.

Shadow's campaign is very different from Sonic's. If I had to describe Shadow, I would call him a kind of "emo Sonic", or if nothing else a rather caricatured "shadow side", which the name also gives away on its own. He is black and red, and is both mysterious and moody. His story is darker and the trajectories are chaotic. Shadow was created in a lab by Dr Robotnik's father, which means he has some abilities Sonic doesn't have. For example, he can throw lightning bolts, become invulnerable at the press of the R2 button and even stop time. However, this can get a bit overwhelming as the game runs at such a high speed that you often have to react faster than your reflexes allow. For me, juggling all of Shadow's abilities without time to master them became too much. It's not because it's challenging, not at all, it's more just that the game doesn't really place these abilities in a coherent context.

That said, Shadow's levels are still fun to play, especially because they switch between 2D and 3D formats, which keeps the experience fresh.

The biggest gripe I have with Sonic X Shadow Generations, however, is the controls. Unlike Sonic Mania, where the controls felt perfect and precise, here it feels a little imprecise, as if Frontiers has made some unwelcome inroads here. It often feels like the jump height isn't fully utilised, which may be due to the camera zooming in and out. This means that you often have to adjust Sonic or Shadow after they've jumped to get them to land accurately. It's a shame, because Sonic games depend on precise control, and unfortunately that's not always the case here. I did get used to it after a while, but it was never quite perfect. I never really felt that part of the game clicked for me unfortunately.

Sonic X Shadow Generations brings together the best of Sonic's past, and that includes the music. You get everything from classic chiptunes from the Sega Mega Drive era to modern games with songs on the soundtrack. Personally, I prefer the chiptune music as the nostalgic tones really hit the spot for an old Sonic veteran like me. The graphics are also fluid, running at 60 frames-per-second for the most part. However, you may experience a few drops in frame-rate when there's a lot happening on screen, but thankfully this only happens when you're not in control of Sonic or Shadow. The levels are varied and inventive and showcase Team Sonic at their best. It's a shame that the quality is so inconsistent in Sonic games in general, as this imaginative and inspired game design should be common to all modern Sonic games, but unfortunately there are many dips between Sonic's greatest successes. You kind of forget that when you play Sonic X Shadow Generations.

It's worth mentioning that while Sonic X Shadow Generations doesn't bring anything radically new to the Sonic series, it does what it does best - taking us on a nostalgic journey through Sonic's most iconic moments - in a highly competent way. The small technical issues and control glitches drag it down a little, but can't change the fact that it's a solid and entertaining tribute to our favourite hedgehog. All in all, Sonic X Shadow Generations is a great package that features some of the best levels in Sonic's history, and Shadow's campaign serves as a dark but exciting contrast to Sonic's colourful adventures. If you want to experience Sonic at his best, this collection is a must-play. So if you haven't tried Sonic Generations before, here's your chance to play Sonic's greatest hits, on modern hardware, in a package that offers hours of entertainment.