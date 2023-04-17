Sonic the Hedgehog's Knuckles spin-off has started filming

HQ

Sonic the Hedgehog 2's premiere was still months away when Paramount announced it had plans to make a sequel and a spin-off series starring Idris Elba's Knuckles, so we've waited a long time for more news. That's about to change.

Jeff Fowler, the director of the two Sonic the Hedgehog movies and the lead on the spin-off, has announced that what's seemingly just called Knuckles has started filming, and it sure seems like our red friend will be wearing his cool cowboy hat this time around.

Not only that. Variety has learned Adam Pally and Tika Sumpter will reprise their roles as Wade Whipple and Maddie respectively, while Edi Patterson, Ellie Taylor, Julian Barratt, Rory McCann and Scott Mescudi will play some yet to be announced parts in the series.

Expect to learn a lot more in the coming months, as Knuckles is expected to start on Paramount+ later this year.