Sonic the Hedgehog still shifted 4.4 million units in the last fiscal year despite a lack of new releases

Surprisingly, 2011's Generations continues to generate strong sales.

Sales for the Sonic the Hedgehog series still appear strong, despite there being a drought in terms of new releases.

Sega Sammy recently published its software sales figures for the year ending 2021 and it's the Sonic series that is in the lead with 4.4 million total sales. The four games that have been listed to have contributed to these sales are Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Team Sonic Racing, Sonic Mania, surprisingly, and Sonic Generations. We say surprisingly as Sonic Generations launched a decade ago and it isn't currently available on modern platforms, besides PC.

Additionally, Sega Sammy also noted that Total War had sold 4 million units, Football Manager had sold 3.8 million units, and Persona had sold 3 million units. The company also listed several games in an 'other' category and we can assume that these series' haven't sold more than 3 million units. The games listed in this category are Two Point Hospital, Alien: Isolation, Yakuza: Like a Dragon and Endless Space 2.

Thanks, Nintendo Life.



