Sonic the Hedgehog star wants a Super Mario team-up movie

If the MCU can bring together all of our favourite Marvel heroes, why can't we have one big, shared video game universe? That appears to be the thinking of Ben Schwartz, the actor who plays Sonic in the Sonic the Hedgehog movie series.

Speaking with Variety ahead of the film's premiere, he was asked about a possible Super Mario team-up with Chris Pratt, and sounds super excited about the prospect. "There's two things I would love. I love Chris Pratt. I think he's amazing, and he plays Mario — which we probably shouldn't talk about in this interview — but the Olympic Games is great," Schwartz said, referencing the Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games titles.

"What I really think could be bananas is if we get a Super Smash Bros. spinoff, but that would take so many different studios being kind to each other at the same time. But the idea that we get to build our own franchise that lives on its own, and we have so many characters within this franchise, that we can do three, four, five, six — that's what I'm concentrating on and that's what I love."

Schwartz is currently focused on making more Sonic the Hedgehog movies, which seem to be a treasure trove of family friendly adventures right now. A fourth movie is on the way, with a 2027 premiere date, letting us know that despite the trilogy wrapping up, Sonic's story is far from done.