Sonic the Hedgehog is getting new Lego sets

While Lego are currently doing a lot of very successful collaborations with Nintendo, we shouldn't forget that they are also working with Sega regarding Sonic the Hedgehog. And now this has resulted in at least three new sets, which seems to be pretty spectacular.

One of them is an interactive Lego interpretation of Green Hill Zone, which even have a loop Sonic can run through. We also get a Tails workshop with his Tornado plane, and Amy is getting an animal island. Finally, there are some obvious hints of something Dr. Robotnic related, and some really good fanservice with the voice acting.

Check the presentation out below.