Sonic the Hedgehog is getting an official Lego set

You're watching Advertisements

Last year, we saw both the Super Mario universe and the Nintendo Entertainment System become Lego, and a certain blue hedgehog will get the same honour to celebrate turning thirty.

The Lego Group has announced that Viv Grannell's proposal to make a Lego set based on Sonic Mania's Green Hill Zone finally has got the green light. We still don't know when it'll be ready, what it'll cost or exactly what it'll look like, but Grannell's doesn't look half bad in my eyes. What do you think?