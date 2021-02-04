Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Sonic the Hedgehog is getting an official Lego set

Mario won't be the only console mascot in brick form.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Last year, we saw both the Super Mario universe and the Nintendo Entertainment System become Lego, and a certain blue hedgehog will get the same honour to celebrate turning thirty.

The Lego Group has announced that Viv Grannell's proposal to make a Lego set based on Sonic Mania's Green Hill Zone finally has got the green light. We still don't know when it'll be ready, what it'll cost or exactly what it'll look like, but Grannell's doesn't look half bad in my eyes. What do you think?

Sonic the Hedgehog is getting an official Lego set


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy