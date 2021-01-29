Sonic the Hedgehog is getting a new voice

You're watching Advertisements

Sega's blue hedgehog will be thirty years old this summer, and the Japanese company hasn't exactly hidden that it'll be celebrated with new games and more. It also marks a big change to the series.

Roger Craig Smith, who's been voicing Sonic in all of the games and the Sonic Boom TV series since 2010, has posted the following message on Twitter:

"Welp, 10 years was an amazing run.

Onward to new zones!

Much love to the fans who've been so kind.

It's been an honour."

While this definitely sounded like his farewell Sonic, I asked Sega for a clarification to make sure and got this response:

"Roger Craig Smith's portrayal of Sonic the Hedgehog is one that fans are sure to remember for generations to come. He brought the character to life in a truly authentic way, with Sonic's signature attitude and flair, and we'll always be thankful to Roger for his contribution to the franchise."

So there you have it. Roger Craig Smith won't be the voice of Sonic anymore, so who would you like to see replace him?