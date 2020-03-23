Sonic the Hedgehog goes digital early due to coronavirus

Since cinemas around the world are closed following the coronavirus emergency, Paramount Pictures has decided to speed up the digital home release for Sonic the Hedgehog. Just 46 days after its release in theatres, the film dedicated to Sega's mascot will come to the digital storefronts on March 31st.

Sonic the Hedgehog is not the only film to be affected by these early releases, as Disney has also chosen to move the launch of Star Wars IX: Rise of Skywalker by a few days compared to its initial release in home-video format. The coronavirus crisis is affecting many theatrical and home-video releases scheduled in recent weeks: in fact many movies - such as Onward, I Still Believe, The Way Back, Bloodshot, Birds of Prey, The Hunt and The Invisible Man - have experienced significant delays, which is why companies such as Disney, Lionsgate, Sony, Universal, STX Films and Warner Bros. have opted for a VOD release.

As for Sonic the Hedgehog, the movie far exceeded expectations, totalling a box office cash out of $ 306 million worldwide, making it the most profitable video game film in U.S. history. You can read our Sonic the Hedgehog review to learn more.

Thanks to Variety.