Sonic the Hedgehog creator pleads guilty to insider trading

HQ

Yuji Naka, former Sonic boss, was arrested late last year and charged with insider trading after it was believed he used his knowledge of upcoming gaming announcements to his advantage in order to buy stock and then sell that stock on at a higher price.

Now, as reported by TBS News Dig, it appears that Naka has admitted his guilt regarding these charges, stating during his trial that "there is no doubt that I knew the facts about the game before it was made public and bought the stock."

It seems like Naka has admitted guilt to a charge he would've been found guilty of anyway, as it would've been quite difficult for him - an industry insider - to argue that he had no clue what was going on at Square Enix, his employer at the time.

What do you think of this?