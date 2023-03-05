Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Sonic Frontiers

Sonic the Hedgehog creator pleads guilty to insider trading

Yuji Naka admitted he knew about announcements and would buy stock ahead of them.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Yuji Naka, former Sonic boss, was arrested late last year and charged with insider trading after it was believed he used his knowledge of upcoming gaming announcements to his advantage in order to buy stock and then sell that stock on at a higher price.

Now, as reported by TBS News Dig, it appears that Naka has admitted his guilt regarding these charges, stating during his trial that "there is no doubt that I knew the facts about the game before it was made public and bought the stock."

It seems like Naka has admitted guilt to a charge he would've been found guilty of anyway, as it would've been quite difficult for him - an industry insider - to argue that he had no clue what was going on at Square Enix, his employer at the time.

What do you think of this?

Sonic Frontiers

Related texts

0
Sonic FrontiersScore

Sonic Frontiers
REVIEW. Written by Henric Pettersson

Sonic Team has tried their hand at reinventing the blue hedgehog's formula, and we've checked out how the end result has stacked up.



Loading next content