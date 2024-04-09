Sonic the Hedgehog cinematic universe will be heading towards "Avengers-level events"

HQ

So far, the two Sonic the Hedgehog movies have actually been rather good and surprised many. Granted, we are seeing a higher quality of video game adaptations in the film and TV space as of late (thankfully) and this has been proved again in the films in this franchise so far. Whether the Knuckles TV show this month or the third film later this year will continue this trend remains to be seen.

But, as for what's next for Sonic and the gang on the big and small screen, while nothing has been confirmed or revealed as of yet beyond the third film later this year, it seems there are grand plans being sculpted. This has all but been confirmed by executive producer Toby Ascher in an interview with Paste, where he teases a very action-packed future.

"We got really excited about the idea of expanding our characters in our world into television, specifically, because it gives us a platform to really do character studies.

"We knew that, with Shadow coming into Sonic 3 and some of the bigger things that we want to do, the Sonic franchise on the movie side is going to be these Avengers-level events. They're going to be these big, exciting stories that have a lot of different characters. And so what television did for us is it gave us time to go into some of the more supporting characters in depth and really build them out in cool ways."

No doubt this means we can look forward to other iconic Sonic characters making their debut in a live-action format. I for one hope it's finally time that Vector the Crocodile gets his time in the sun as a movie star, but we'll just have to wait and see clearly.