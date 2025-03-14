Sonic the Hedgehog and the Justice League team up for comic book series

HQ

We've seen all manner of crazy team ups in comic books over the years, be it Marvel and DC coming together, the Justice League and Godzilla mashing up, and countless others too. Now, the latest to face this treatment will be the DC and Sega's most famous mascot, Sonic the Hedgehog, with the two brands merging for a five-issue comic book series.

It's known as DC x Sonic the Hedgehog and is described as a crossover event where the Justice League and Team Sonic work together to save their worlds from a major threat. Essentially, Darkseid has managed to work his way into Sonic's universe in the hunt for the ultimate power, but fortunately the Justice League are hot on his heels and available to help Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Amy Rose, Shadow, and Silver in stopping the forces of Apokolips in their tracks.

The crossover comic run will also see Sonic and his friends getting a Justice League makeover eventually, with Sonic becoming the Flash, Shadow being Batman, Knuckles being turned into Superman, Amy Rose donning Woman Woman's gear, Tails becoming Cyborg, and Silver wielding Green Lantern's ring.

As the first issue debuts on March 19, we'll have to stay tuned for all five to be released to see how the comic run ends and which other characters pop up. Beyond the already stated, Metal Sonic will make an appearance too.

