Sonic the Hedgehog 4 premiers in March 2027

After two successful Sonic the Hedgehog movies, things really picked up with the premiere of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 last month. Both the media and moviegoers have been pleased and ticket sales are going like gangbusters - while everyone is praising Jim Carrey for one of his best performances ever.

We already knew that there would be a fourth movie, and now we also know when it premieres. Paramount has announced that Sonic the Hedgehog 4 will hit theaters on March 19, 2027. In other words, only two years to go.

What are your hopes for this movie and is there any particular Sonicverse character you think should appear?