Sonic the Hedgehog 4 gets a first teaser and new actors are revealed

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There's exactly one year to go until we can settle into the darkness of the theatre and enjoy a new adventure with Sonic the Hedgehog and his friends, who this time are joined by Amy Rose. And that's a good thing, because this time Metal Sonic will be involved, and time travel seems to be a reality.

Paramount Pictures has now released a short teaser that briefly introduces the premise of the upcoming movie, while also revealing the title and the film's logo. Unsurprisingly, it's simply called Sonic the Hedgehog 4, and it seems the rumours about a movie based on Sonic CD (from 1993) are true, as those who listen closely can hear a snippet of the song "Sonic Boom" in the video, which comes from Sonic CD.

Besides returning actors like Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, Idris Elba, Keanu Reeves, James Marsden, and Tika Sumpter, the ensemble will also be expanded with top talent (thanks Variety) such as Kristen Bell, Ben Kingsley, Matt Berry, Colleen O'Shaughnessey, Lee Majdoub, Nick Offerman, and Richard Ayoade.

Check it out below. March 19 - exactly one year from now - is opening day.