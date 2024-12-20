Sonic the Hedgehog 4 already in production for 2027 release

Despite the fact that the third and latest film in the franchise has barely had time to premiere, Paramount has now confirmed that Sonic the Hedgehog 4 is already in production, with a planned release in the spring of 2027. Not surprising as previous films have done very well at the cinemas and there are many indications that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will also make a lot of money. Early estimates suggests a premiere weekend with ticket sales totalling almost $70 million in the US market alone..

Although details of the plot of Sonic the Hedgehog 4 have yet to be revealed, there is already speculation that new characters from the Sonic universe will be introduced, as hinted at in the third film's credits. We can imagine most of the cast will be returning too, as both James Marsden and Ben Schwartz have expressed interest in another movie.

Are you looking forward to more Sonic in the cinema?