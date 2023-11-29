Sonic the Hedgehog 3 shows Shadow in first teaser image

It's been almost two years since Paramount showed how much faith they had in Sonic on the big screen by confirming a third Sonic the Hedgehog movie had been greenlit months before the second one arrived. We've understandably not heard anything noteworthy about it since. That makes sense, especially when the Knuckles spin-off series is set to arrive early next year, but that hasn't stopped director Jeff Fowler and crew from surprising us today.

Fowler has shared the first teaser image from Sonic the Hedgehog 3, and it makes it absolutely clear that Shadow the Hedgehog won't stay locked inside the test facility we saw him in in last year's mid-credits scene for long. The director also reiterates that Sonic 3 still is set to arrive on the 20th of December, 2024, despite the SAG-AFTRA strike making some speed bumps for a while.

Now we just need to know who's voicing him and some more details about the Knuckles show.