Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is now the third most successful video game movie of all-time

We've reported several times on the huge success of Sonic the Hedgehog 3, a movie based on a video game that managed to do something almost impossible - charm the holy trifecta of movie critics, moviegoers, and the most demanding group of all... gamers.

Last week we told you that the movie had reached a major milestone and after just over a month in theatres, it has become the biggest success of the Sonic movie series so far. Now another milestone has been reached after the film grossed $24 million in theatres last week, seeingSonic the Hedgehog overtake the Warcraft movie to become the third highest grossing video game movie ever, behind only Detective Pikachu and the most successful of them all: The Super Mario Bros. Movie - and there are many indications that the movie will overtake the second place in the near future if nothing drastic happens.

Thanks, Sonic Stadium.