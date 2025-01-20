Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is now the franchise's most profitable box office release

HQ

As you've probably seen, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has been widely praised by the media and has been topping the charts of the biggest movies ever since it premiered on December 10. Now, this has led to the film already being the highest grossing in box office of the series to date.

The previous most successful Sonic movie was Sonic the Hedgehog 2 which grossed a total of $405 million. This has now been passed by part three with $420 million. And audiences are still flocking to it, so it's a real blockbuster we're dealing with here.

It has already been confirmed that Sonic the Hedgehog 4 is on the way, and despite claiming to be retired, Jim Carrey is openly interested in returning to the role of Robotnik. It remains to be seen if things can go as well or even better a fourth time. What do you think?