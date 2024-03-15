Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has wrapped filming

HQ

We've known for quite a while that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 premieres on December 20 this year, and we haven't heard anything about a potential delay or speed bumps during the shooting. And now it looks even more likely that the movie will premiere as planned, as James Marsden (who plays Sonic's friend Tom Wachowski), now reveals to The Playlist that filming for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has wrapped:

"Yeah, we just wrapped, actually! ... I feel really proud of what we created, and the response from the fans, we just had to get the animation right on that first movie, but great family, all positive. Jim's just having a ball, he's in his inspiration zone... So it's a joy to watch him have a good time, like really enjoying it again. It's great, very lucky to be a part of it, and I think fans are gonna be excited about all the new characters."

It has been confirmed that it's time to meet another very popular Sonic character this time as Shadow the Hedgehog will show up, likely helping Dr. Robotnik against Sonic, Tails and Knuckles.

If you want even more Sonic, there's also a Paramount+ mini-series about Knuckles premiering in April with Idris Elba as his voice actor (he also plays Knuckles in the movies), so 2024 is shaping up to be a good year for all hedgehog lovers out there.

