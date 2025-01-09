Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Happy Meals roll out in the UK

HQ

Last month, the US and other territories saw the release of their Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Happy Meals, including a plastic toy with a wheel. Over in the UK, our Happy Meals have just arrived, with quite a different toy.

Instead of a weird plastic wheel thing, we have an equally odd fabric ball, with the faces of the characters on it. Sonic, Knuckles, Tails, and Shadow all have their own ball, which doesn't seem to have any use besides being a ball. Still, it's a fun little collectible for kids, who will undoubtedly find a use for these things, even if it's just to throw them at one another.

It's likely that McDonald's ditched the plastic toys as part of its effort to remove them entirely from Happy Meals by the end of this year. If fabric is the new way to go, then we can expect a lot more toys like the Sonic ones seen here and in the YouTube video below:

