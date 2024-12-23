Sonic the Hedgehog 3 beats Mufasa: The Lion King at the US box office

HQ

Those expecting a Disney sweep at the box office this past weekend may be sorely disappointed, as Mufasa: The Lion King hasn't managed to attract the same appeal as a certain blue hedgehog in the US box office.

As per figures from Box Office Mojo, Mufasa: The Lion King has pulled in $35 million from the US market, while Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has raked in $62 million. Internationally, it's a very different story, as Mufasa: The Lion King has managed to make $87 million so far, with Sonic pulling in just over $1 million.

But, it's worth remembering that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 isn't out in a lot of other big markets until later this week, so these figures could change. Either way, kids in the US have seemingly chosen their new favourite animated animal, and it's not a lion.