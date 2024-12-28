Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Mufasa dominated the box office during the Christmas weekend

HQ

The holiday season, especially the days between Christmas and New Year, is typically a peak period for movie theaters. Unsurprisingly, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Disney's Mufasa have dominated the box office. However, Robert Eggers' vampire horror film Nosferatu has also surprised audiences, along with the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, starring Timothée Chalamet in the lead role.

To date, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has grossed close to 1 billion SEK, while Mufasa: The Lion King has nearly doubled that with 200 million USD. Although Nosferatu lacks concrete numbers, it is projected to reach around 40-50 million USD over the weekend, while A Complete Unknown seems likely to earn about half of that.

Wicked remains one of the year's biggest successes, currently the third highest-grossing film alongside Deadpool & Wolverine and Inside Out 2.

