Sonic the Hedgehog 2 trailer confirms title, release date and theory

I wasn't quite sure what to expect when Paramount Pictures released a trailer called Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022) - Title Announcement and the description starts with "Groundbreaking. Thought provoking". What kind of stupid name would this highly anticipated sequel have? Fortunately, the next part of the description is "Extremely obvious", so I'm glad to say they've gone with the safe choice, which means that there are only two other noteworthy bits in the short trailer. The first is that Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is set to arrive on April 8, 2022, if everything goes according to plan. The other is that the final scene in the original wasn't included just for funsies.