Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has received its first poster, a trailer is set to follow at The Game Awards

It's set to hit theatres on April 8.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

We've known a Sonic the Hedgehog movie sequel has been in the works for a while, but gazing our eyes on its very first poster made it feel that much more real. The poster, which was released yesterday on Twitter, shows Sonic and Tails soaring through the sky in a plane being chased by Jim Carrey's Dr. Eggman.

The same tweet also reveals that the film's first trailer will debut at The Game Awards. The Game Awards, if you aware unaware, are set to take place on December 10 at 01:00 GMT/ 02:00 CET. Here we will be able to get a look at Colleen O'Shaughnessey's take on Sonic's yellow fox buddy and there will, of course, be some major game announcements.

You can take a look at the brand-new poster below:

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has received its first poster, a trailer is set to follow at The Game Awards


Loading next content