Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has received its first poster, a trailer is set to follow at The Game Awards

We've known a Sonic the Hedgehog movie sequel has been in the works for a while, but gazing our eyes on its very first poster made it feel that much more real. The poster, which was released yesterday on Twitter, shows Sonic and Tails soaring through the sky in a plane being chased by Jim Carrey's Dr. Eggman.

The same tweet also reveals that the film's first trailer will debut at The Game Awards. The Game Awards, if you aware unaware, are set to take place on December 10 at 01:00 GMT/ 02:00 CET. Here we will be able to get a look at Colleen O'Shaughnessey's take on Sonic's yellow fox buddy and there will, of course, be some major game announcements.

You can take a look at the brand-new poster below: