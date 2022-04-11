Cookies

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 had the best US opening weekend for a video game movie

It was the biggest domestic opening weekend for a Jim Carrey movie since Bruce Almighty.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 premiered this past weekend in the US, and it was clearly something people had looked forward to. While this isn't too surprising considering that the first movie was great and performed really well, we still wasn't prepared for this.

As reported by Deadline, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 actually had the biggest opening weekend ever of any video game movie in the US, thus beating Detective Pikachu, Uncharted, and also the first Sonic the Hedgehog. As far as Jim Carrey (playing Dr. Robotnik) is concerned, this was the best opening weekend for him since Bruce Almighty premiered back in 2003.

Not too shabby huh? This pretty much means that Sonic is well on track to become a bigger movie star that he is in video games.

