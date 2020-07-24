Sonic the Hedgehog 2 gets a 2022 release date

You're watching Advertisements

After a stellar first few days, the Sonic the Hedgehog movie had the number one opening weekend of all time for a movie based on a video game. What's more, it might have been even more successful if it wasn't for the COVID-19 pandemic. That being the case, it'll come as no surprise to hear that Paramount has confirmed that the movie has a sequel in the works, and now we've got the theatrical release date for it.

According to Variety, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is set to release on 8 April, 2022. Jeff Fowler will return as director, also with Pat Casey and Josh Miller as scriptwriters. We also expect to see Sonic (Ben Schwartz) and Tom (James Marsden) again, and the evil Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) will undoubtedly return after his exploits in the last movie.