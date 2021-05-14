Sonic the Hedgehog 2 filming is finished

You're watching Advertisements

The first Sonic the Hedgehog movie got a shaky start after fans realised how the design of Sonic had been completely brutalised. This led to a redesign and a major delay - and it turned out to be really good in the end.

Earlier this year, the crew started shooting Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and now the director Jeff Fowler tweets that it is a wrap:

"That's a wrap in Vancouver! Thank you to all the amazing cast/crew in this city... so much incredible talent helping make #SonicMovie2 truly special (and spoiler alert... EPIC! )"

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 premieres in April 2022, with most of the cast confirmed to return, and there has also been rumours of Sonic meeting his buddy Miles "Tails" Prower in this one.