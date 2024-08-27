Sonic teams up with Dr. Eggman to take on Shadow in Sonic the Hedgehog 3

HQ

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has just got its first trailer ahead of its theatrical release this September. We knew that Shadow would be taking centre stage this time around, and it looks like he'll be Sonic's most-intimidating foe yet.

The trailer starts with Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles hanging out with James Marsden, only for the trio to be called in to take down Keanu the Hedgehog AKA Shadow. In the movie, it seems Shadow is a lot like Sonic, except he didn't have that great of an upbringing.

Shadow definitely seems more of a villain than an anti-hero in this movie, as the team even need to get Dr. Eggman on side in order to save the day. Check out the trailer for yourself below for a cameo appearance from Dr. Eggman's father.