Sonic Team: "Why haven't we done a Sonic RPG"

Like Mario, Sega's mascot Sonic has tried his hand at a lot of professions over the years, from puzzle games to racing, pinball and of course lots of platforming. But being an RPG hero is not something the hedgehog is used to.

We do have Sonic Chronicles: The Dark Brotherhood though, which was released for the Nintendo DS almost 20 years ago, but it was developed by Bioware, and now Sonic Team seems keen to give the concept a go themselves. In a Good Vibes Gaming interview, studio head Takashi Iizuka says:

"Personally, I like role-playing games. The RPG game format is a lot of fun and I've even thought to myself, 'you know, for the past 30 years we haven't done a Sonic RPG', and I'm questioning myself, 'why haven't we done a Sonic RPG in all this time? How have we gotten to 30 years with no RPGs?'

So I'd like to hopefully work on a Sonic RPG at some point before I retire from Sega. But, you know, that's just a dream right now, there are no concrete plans at this point."

We hope he gets his way, because as Super Mario has shown several times in the last year alone, platforming heroes and role-playing games are a combination that can work very well in capable hands.

Thanks VGC